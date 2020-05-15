{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremy Neiswonger

Jeremy Neiswonger

High School: Louisa-Muscatine

Accomplishments: Taken college level courses and held a GPA of 3.5, overcome shyness and became an outgoing, humorous young man, first one to lend a hand when someone needs it, Sentinel in FFA, volunteered for many organizations in the community, completing his Silver Chord hours

Future Plans: Enlisted in the Army National Guard on an eight year contract, specializing in Infantry. While serving the country, he plans on attending college to earn a degree in Conservation.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Golf, member of the Muscatine Boxing Club owned by Ron Williams Sr., four-year member of FFA, received many honors and awards, including 2nd place in State for Nursery Landscaping

Favorite Quote: "C'mon, let's go fishing." - Jeremy

Favorite Memory: Hanging with all his friends in class and Mrs. Pam Stewart and Mr. Adam Cruz who have been great to have as teachers

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy high school while you can and go fishing.

Parents Name: Ronda Lane

