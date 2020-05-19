Jordan Seeley

High School: Geneseo
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, three-year All-Conference Soccer, three-year All-Academic Conference for Soccer and Track
Future Plans: Major in mechanical engineering at St. Ambrose University and play men's soccer
Extracurriculars: Four-year Varsity Soccer, four-year Varsity Track and Field
Favorite Quote: "Those that break the rules are bad, but those that adandon their friends are even worse."
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your high school years while they last.
Parents Names: Shane and Christine Seeley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.