Jordan Seeley

High School: Geneseo

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, three-year All-Conference Soccer, three-year All-Academic Conference for Soccer and Track

Future Plans: Major in mechanical engineering at St. Ambrose University and play men's soccer

Extracurriculars: Four-year Varsity Soccer, four-year Varsity Track and Field

Favorite Quote: "Those that break the rules are bad, but those that adandon their friends are even worse."

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your high school years while they last.

Parents Names: Shane and Christine Seeley

