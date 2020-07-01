{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Lees

Joseph Lees

High School: Fulton

Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month for History, Health and Drama; 3.0 Award; All-Conference Academic Award; Ron Koehn Award for Excellence in History

Future Plans: Study History, Political Science, Government and Environmental Science at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, Thespians, Varsity Track, Debate, Speech, Environmental Club, Book Club, Varsity Scholastic Bowl, Envirothon

Favorite Quote: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." - George Santayana

Favorite Memory: Opening my acceptance letter from St. Lawrence University

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to try new things; you might find a new interest or two and make new friends along the way!

Parents Name: Vicky Kujawa

