Joseph Lees

High School: Fulton
Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month for History, Health and Drama; 3.0 Award; All-Conference Academic Award; Ron Koehn Award for Excellence in History
Future Plans: Study History, Political Science, Government and Environmental Science at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, Thespians, Varsity Track, Debate, Speech, Environmental Club, Book Club, Varsity Scholastic Bowl, Envirothon
Favorite Quote: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." - George Santayana
Favorite Memory: Opening my acceptance letter from St. Lawrence University
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to try new things; you might find a new interest or two and make new friends along the way!
Parents Name: Vicky Kujawa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.