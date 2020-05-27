Justin Miller

High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Academic Letter, Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Silver Cord and Red Cord Impact Award Recipient, Rotary Club Scholarship, Muscatine Community School Foundation General Scholarship, Muscatine Community College Connections Scholarship, Kevin Hildebrandt Memorial Scholarship, Paul and Imogene McCabe Scholarship, Bauer Family Memorial Scholarship and Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic School Home and School Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend Muscatine Community College and major in Computer Technology
Extracurriculars: Yearbook, MHS Today Online Newsletter, National Honor Society
Advice To Future Generations: Don't ever give up. Life has great rewards.
Parents Names: John and Julie Miller
