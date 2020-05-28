Karsyn Ruess

High School: West Liberty
Accomplishments: 3.8 GPA, National Honor Society three years, Silver Cord, 2019 Volleyball State Qualifier, RVC All-Conference Honorable Mention Volleyball, FFA State Champion 2018 - Experience the Action Team
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College to study Dental Hygiene
Parents Names: Monica Bogaard and Matt Ruess
