Keaton Johnson

High School: Geneseo
Accomplishments: Soccer four-years, Baseball two-years, National Honor Society, Seth Ernst Soccer Slam Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend and play soccer at St. Ambrose University
Favorite Memory: Winning the Regional Soccer Championship senior year
Parents Names: Mark and Karla Humphrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.