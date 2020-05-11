Kelsey Doty

High School: Riverdale
Accomplishments: Showing and placing at the Youth Charity Horse Show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds this past fall
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to major in Horse/Equine Science
Extracurriculars: Football and Basketball Cheerleader, Track, Cross Country, FFA, Interact
Favorite Memory: Running cross country senior year, the first year it was offered
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up.
Parents Names: Kelley and Ted Doty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.