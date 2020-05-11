{{featured_button_text}}
Kelsey Doty

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: Showing and placing at the Youth Charity Horse Show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds this past fall

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to major in Horse/Equine Science

Extracurriculars: Football and Basketball Cheerleader, Track, Cross Country, FFA, Interact

Favorite Memory: Running cross country senior year, the first year it was offered

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up.

Parents Names: Kelley and Ted Doty

