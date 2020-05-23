{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Erber

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Trumpet Solos in Jazz Ensemble Senior, qualified State Jazz Championship with Ensemble Sophomore and Junior

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Business and be part of the band

Extracurriculars: Marching Band for three years, Jazz Ensemble for four years, Cross Country for two years, Church Youth Group for four years

Favorite Quote: "Work hard for what you want, nothing will be, or should be, handed to you."

Favorite Memory: Overall, being in band for four years where I found my people

Advice To Future Generations: Try things you normally wouldn't, that is the only way you will find out if you enjoy it. Believe in yourself. And, it is okay to make mistakes, that is how we learn. It has taken me many years to be okay with making mistakes.

Parents Names: Roger and Brenda Erber

