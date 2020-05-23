Kevin Erber

High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Trumpet Solos in Jazz Ensemble Senior, qualified State Jazz Championship with Ensemble Sophomore and Junior
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Business and be part of the band
Extracurriculars: Marching Band for three years, Jazz Ensemble for four years, Cross Country for two years, Church Youth Group for four years
Favorite Quote: "Work hard for what you want, nothing will be, or should be, handed to you."
Favorite Memory: Overall, being in band for four years where I found my people
Advice To Future Generations: Try things you normally wouldn't, that is the only way you will find out if you enjoy it. Believe in yourself. And, it is okay to make mistakes, that is how we learn. It has taken me many years to be okay with making mistakes.
Parents Names: Roger and Brenda Erber
