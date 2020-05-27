Kit Miceli

High School: Clinton
Accomplishments: Graduating was a huge accomplishment
Future Plans: To live life the way life should be lived
Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up when it gets tough! Always be true to yourself and always go for what you want to accomplish! Don't let others define who youare.
Parents Name: Billie Miceli
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.