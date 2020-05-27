{{featured_button_text}}
Kit Miceli

Kit Miceli

High School: Clinton

Accomplishments: Graduating was a huge accomplishment

Future Plans: To live life the way life should be lived

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up when it gets tough! Always be true to yourself and always go for what you want to accomplish! Don't let others define who youare.

Parents Name: Billie Miceli

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments