Kyle Yeater

 Meg McLaughlin

High School: Sherrard

Accomplishments: Three-sport athlete all four years, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Letterman's Club for three years, All-Conference three years for Baseball, All-Conference senior year for Basketball

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to get a degree in Law Enforcement

Extracurriculars: Worked to earn Eagle Scout, played baseball for the Milan Legion for three years

Favorite Quote: "Talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful. - John Wooden

Parents Names: Jeff and Laura Yeater

