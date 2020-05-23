Kyle Yeater

High School: Sherrard
Accomplishments: Three-sport athlete all four years, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Letterman's Club for three years, All-Conference three years for Baseball, All-Conference senior year for Basketball
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to get a degree in Law Enforcement
Extracurriculars: Worked to earn Eagle Scout, played baseball for the Milan Legion for three years
Favorite Quote: "Talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful. - John Wooden
Parents Names: Jeff and Laura Yeater
