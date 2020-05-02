High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, four-year honor roll, three-year academic letter earned, varsity letter for soccer
Future Plans: University of Iowa
Extracurriculars: FCA, Soccer, Nexus Church group, 7th grade group leader at Calvary Church
Favorite Quote: "When one door closes another one will open"
Favorite Memory: Playing varsity soccer with my sister. Even though we didn't get to for my last year the memories will remain forever!
Advice To Future Generations: Have faith and you can accomplish anything you want!
Parents Names: Michael and Molly Connor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.