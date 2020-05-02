{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: National Honors Society, four-year honor roll, three-year academic letter earned, varsity letter for soccer

Future Plans: University of Iowa

Extracurriculars: FCA, Soccer, Nexus Church group, 7th grade group leader at Calvary Church

Favorite Quote: "When one door closes another one will open"

Favorite Memory: Playing varsity soccer with my sister. Even though we didn't get to for my last year the memories will remain forever!

Advice To Future Generations: Have faith and you can accomplish anything you want!

Parents Names: Michael and Molly Connor

