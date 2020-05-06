{{featured_button_text}}
Madeline Liegois

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Honor Roll all four years, National Council of Youth Leadership

Future Plans: Attend University of Iowa's College of Engineering majoring in Chemical Engineering to work in the field of food science

Extracurriculars: Choir, Encore and River City Rhythm Show choirs

Parents Names: Jason and Laura Liegois

