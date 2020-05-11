{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Bonertz

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, Three-year All-Conference Softball

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College on a softball scholarship

Extracurriculars: Senior Homecoming Court, Pep Club

Favorite Memory: Prom 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment, you never know when it's your last.

Parents Names: Pat and Tracy Bonertz

