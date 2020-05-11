Madison Bonertz

High School: Riverdale
Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, Three-year All-Conference Softball
Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College on a softball scholarship
Extracurriculars: Senior Homecoming Court, Pep Club
Favorite Memory: Prom 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment, you never know when it's your last.
Parents Names: Pat and Tracy Bonertz
