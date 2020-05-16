Matthew Peterson Jr.

High School: Muscatine
Future Plans: Get an apartment with friends and attend Muscatine Community College
Favorite Quote: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." — Leonardo da Vinci
Favorite Memory: Getting Starbucks with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the little moments and celebrate the amazing accomplishments.
Parents Names: Matthew Peterson and Lorrie Coppinger
