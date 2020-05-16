{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Peterson Jr.

High School: Muscatine

Future Plans: Get an apartment with friends and attend Muscatine Community College

Favorite Quote: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." — Leonardo da Vinci

Favorite Memory: Getting Starbucks with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the little moments and celebrate the amazing accomplishments.

Parents Names: Matthew Peterson and Lorrie Coppinger

