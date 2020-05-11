{{featured_button_text}}
Maxwell Schneider

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: High Honor Roll, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Pep Band, Concert Band, Play, Musical

Favorite Quote: "Class of 2020, the senior skip day that got out of hand."

Favorite Memory: Meeting my girlfriend for the first time in sophomore year

Advice To Future Generations: Even though things look grim, it will get better.

Parents Names: Craig Schneider and Valerie Switzer

