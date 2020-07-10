{{featured_button_text}}
McKenzie Lofgren

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: High School Silver Cord award for 160 plus volunteer hours, National Honor Society, National Council on Youth Leadership, All-State Choir three years, 2019 IHSMA Outstanding Violin Soloist, 2019 Miss Muscatine's Outstanding Teen, Runner-Up to Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen, shaved her head and raised $2,000 for St. Baldrick's Foundation and pediatric cancer research

Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma City University and earn a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance and continue studies in Musical Theater and Violin Performance

Extracurriculars: Violin lessons for 10 years, played with the Quad-City Youth Orchestra four years, private voice instruction for seven years, Show Choir with River City Rhythm, local and regional theater, barista at The Coffee Belt in downtown Muscatine

Favorite Quote: "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." - Oscar Wilde

Favorite Memory: Performing as Dr. Jekyll with River City Rhythm Show Choir and being selected five times for the Best Female Vocalist Award

Advice To Future Generations: Stand up for what you believe in and never feel too small to make a difference.

Parents Names: Jim and Jennifer Lofgren

