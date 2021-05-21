Academics
Eliana Parks, child of Brian and Kara Parks, plans to attend Black Hawk College, majoring in nursing.
Top 3 achievements: Canine Companions for Independence graduate puppy raiser, TaeKwonDo 1st Degree black belt, and receiving the Iowa Governors Scholar Award.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? "I will always remember the deep conversations my class had during study hall. Though we were not necessarily discussing homework, the conversations were applicable to life and made me think about it in a new light. Sometimes it would be very serious, while other times we were dying of laughter. We would talk about relationships, life, God, death, and why there should be M&M Oreos. We had good times, I can remember laughing so hard it hurt. Though this is not a traditional “learning experience” the whole class had their ideas about life challenged, which forced us to think critically about what really matters."
Humanities
Jackson Trotter, child of Ryan Trotter and Deana Trotter, plans to attend Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements:I finished multiple years of high school with both Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude honors. In basketball, I have received both 1st and 2nd Team All-Conference honors.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The classroom experience that I will remember forever is not a sole event, but rather an ensemble of memorable discussions. This often took the form of a debate or Harkness (discussion between students with minimal teacher intervention). After all, school is about much more than taking notes and memorizing facts. Looking back on my years in high school, I can honestly say that what has truly remained with me is the meaningful conversations that I have had the pleasure of having with my peers. Whether discussing how a particular aspect of the Constitution should be applied, or weighing the pros and cons of U.S President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal", I often was astounded at the diversity of stances my peers took on certain issues. In the end, many of these discussions were key in shaping my beliefs and have changed my opinion on certain topics to this day.
Math/Sciences
Elijah Brady, child of Bob and Amy Brady, plans to attend Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements:Tae Kwon Do 2nd Degree Blackbelt, Salutatorian, Robotics Team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I took a robotics class in 2019-2020 as an elective. In that class I learned numerous things about software and hardware of small machines. While I did not focus on the software of the robot, I did quite a lot of work for the hardware of the robot. It was a lot of fun learning how to build a robot with working code and the hardware necessary to make it work.
The Arts
Faith Littig, child of Melody Littig Scott, plans to attend community college.
Top 3 achievements: "Drama Club (4 years), Varsity Volleyball (5 years), New Kingdom Trailriders volunteer (2 years)."
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? "One of my most valued learning experiences is learning all of the jingles for Shurley English in elementary school. This course covered grammar and composition, and the jingles taught us basic grammar skills. Thinking about the jingles brings back a lot of good memories that I have with my class. “O-Quigley” is a jingle that I will never forget. It talks about how to be a good and organized student. Quigley starts off as a bad student who does not have his homework done, and is not listening to the teacher. The next verse describes Quigley as a good student who is prepared for class and has a future with goals. The catchy tune helped the message to stick in my memory. If you asked the senior class at MSA to sing “O-Quigley” I bet that we would be ready at any time to recite the entire jingle.)"