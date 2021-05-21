Academics
Ashton Smith, child of Jill and Jason Smith, plans to attend Cornell College.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, 2020-2021 Illinois State Scholar, Varsity Basketball Captain.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My experiences at Morrison High School made an impression on me that will stay with me for life. This past year has been difficult, with schedules changing, shortened athletic seasons, and spending countless days in quarantine. The bad experiences from this past year have made it harder to remember the good of the past four years. However, my precalculus class gave me a learning experience I will remember forever. Math is challenging, and teachers tend to use tools to make the work easier to understand. Now, my teacher decided to utilize something quite peculiar to explain strenuous mathematical concepts; she would use rubber ducks of all shapes and sizes. The rubber ducks made things clearer, and I am certain my classmates would agree. It is astonishing how something so simple can assist with the complexities of advanced math, so I am going to keep that trick in my toolbelt forever.
The Arts
Charley Williams, child of Shuqin Li, planning on attending Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: Judge's choice in art competition in state fair, top five at Woodlawn arts academy competition, 36x48 canvas.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? We started out the year in art with self-portraits on small pieces of paper. By the time I was on my fourth self-portrait, others were still on their first. Mr. Wright challenged me and gave me a blank piece of paper and two Prismacolor pencils and told me to sketch whatever I wanted. If he gave me the OK, then I could draw my sketch on a big piece of paper. Mr. Wright gave me the approval, set out a big piece of paper on an easel, and told me, “knock yourself out.”, so I got to sketching. It was a long process, but I uncovered more about my art style and what my personality is, and the art piece became one of my favorites and one I am most proud of.
Humanities
Alexandria Bullard, child of Angela Dykstra and Terry Bullard, plans to attend Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Honor Roll, and the Impact Award from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Unlike the rest of my class, I hadn't had time to fit Speech into my schedule as is typical sophomore year. So, as a junior, I was a little behind in the whole "writing and giving a speech" thing. But, I decided to treat the speech (that I had to do in my junior year English class) as acting. I feel comfortable on stage, so I figured it would help to picture the speech as a monologue. When I got up to give my speech about OCD, I was a little nervous still, but one of my comments was, “One of the symptoms of OCD is anxiety; which I am having a lot of right now.” The whole class laughed and I calmed down and gave the rest of the speech with ease. I got an A on that speech, and felt as though I could do anything!
Leadership
Emily Henson, child of Andy and Tracy Henson, plans to attend Sauk Valley Community College.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society my junior and senior years. I am currently working on an education endorsement through my education pathway class. I received all conference for cross country my senior year.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? This year, I took a class called education pathway. This class has been extremely beneficial because it made me realize that I want to become an elementary school teacher. During this class, I teacher aide at the elementary school. I usually grade papers, make copies, and help students with their work. I also have weekly assignments from Mrs. Stevenson, the head teacher of education pathway. I have learned several things about teaching that I never would have thought of before. Because of this class, I feel that I have a head start going into college to study education. My knowledge of teaching will prepare me for college and help me get a teaching job in the future. I am so thankful my school offers this class because without it, I may not have realized teaching is the right career for me.
Math/Sciences
Anthony Fulton, child of Christine Fulton and Robert Fulton, plans to attend Western Illinois University - Quad Cities, studying for Mechanical Engineering.
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Scout, Rotary Student of the Month for April 2021, National Honor Society Inductee.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is my Community Internship class in my senior year of high school. This class, taking place in both classroom and out-of-classroom settings, has taught me a lot about the real world and how it functions. It opened my eyes to what my future career may look like, and gave me job experience as well as valuable skills that I can use in the rest of my life. Whether it was my time helping prepare classes at the Morrison Institute of Technology, or helping the Morrison High School technology department, this class has helped prepare me for the rest of my life, and I greatly appreciate being able to take part in these opportunities that have been given to me.
Vocational Education
Aaron Wolf, child of Tammy Sugars and Lance Wolf, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements: I have been a two sport athlete and have been on honor roll my entire high school career, and National Honor Society. I made it to sectionals for wrestling and my team made it to the quarter finals for football my Junior year of Highschool.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One experience that I will never forget would be my time in Career Exploration. Mr. Stevenson helped me determine what my strengths are and how I could apply them to my future job and life. That class taught me a lot about myself and what type of career I wanted to pursue. My teacher helped me determine if the career I was interested in would make me happy for the rest of my life as well as allow me to make enough money to support the lifestyle I want to live. He also helped me with real life things that I needed to know like making a resume and doing a mock interview. He asked us both general questions and some that were more job based. The Career Exploration class helped me make important decisions about the future and gave me the tools I need to be successful.
Young Journalist
Chloe Bielema, child of Cory Bielema and Jennifer Bielema, plans to attend University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
Top 3 achievements: Drill Team Association State Soloist 3rd place 2021, Illinois State Scholar, Honor Roll at Sauk Valley Community College (dual credit).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My everyday leadership class is taught by a teacher I’ve never had before. He teaches by having us analyze our own lives and the situations we’re in, which allows us to take control of the lesson and get what we give out of it. I’ve never experienced this teaching strategy, and it excites me. During class, while learning how to effectively argue and speak in public, we discussed a topic we were passionate about and “argued” with him from the opposite perspective. Putting myself in opposition to what I believe genuinely opened my mind and showed me that what I thought was effective speaking, wasn’t. I’ve always known there are multiple perspectives to every situation, but having to argue against something I’m passionate about was an experience that changed the way I formed my opinions. I will continue to practice the skills I’ve learned in class throughout my life.