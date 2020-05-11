{{featured_button_text}}
Noah Rozeboom

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: AC Calculus, 88 on the ASVAB (Navy)

Future Plans: Do good enough in the Navy to have a good future for my family

Extracurriculars: Wrestling

Favorite Quote: "If future me hasn't come to tell me not to do something, how bad of an idea can it be?"

Favorite Memory: My friends

Advice To Future Generations: Wash your freaking hands.

Parents Names: Curt and Kari Rozeboom

