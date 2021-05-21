Academics
Noah Seys, child of Damon and Joy Seys, plans to attend Western Illinois University (QC Campus).
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Second Team All-Conference for Scholastic Bowl, 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the first few weeks of Spanish class during my freshman year. Walking into high school, I was afraid that learning a foreign language would be a boring and hard process, but my Spanish teacher made Spanish class something I looked forward to each and every day. Speaking and understanding a language became easy because the class was full of activities that were so fun and engaging that I didn't realize just how much I was learning.
The Arts
Shaw Ringier, child of David and Nicole Ringier, plans to enlist in the Navy.
Top 3 achievements: Advanced individual to the IHSA Bowling Sectional, Won FFA Quiz Bowl, FFA Chapter Degree.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? No matter how hard something is, the work you put in makes it all worthwhile. My first year in choir I struggled to prepare for songs for our first concert. With the help of Mr. Haley, our choir teacher, I was able to put in extra time to fully prepare and I was very happy with how I performed and how we sounded as a group.
Humanities
Emily Canterbury, child of John and Toni Canterbury, plans to attend Monmouth College.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Admiral’s Scholar, Drama Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will remember the dissections in Anatomy class the most. We dissected a cow's eye, a sheep's brain, and cat. Those dissections were the best activities I have ever done in a classroom. I'll remember them for being fun to do, but also for being very informative. I would have never considered Neuroscience had it not been for my Anatomy class.
Leadership
Riley Filler, Chip and Jill Filler, plans to attend Grand Canyon University - Major in Biology/Pre-Med.
Top 3 achievements: Top 10%, Student Council President, DAR Scholarship.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will remember forever is when our Student Council put together an all-day Easter Egg hunt the day before Spring Break. It was something that got the whole school involved and it was nice to see everyone excited about something after the hard year we have had. School hasn't been the most enjoyable with all of the rules and regulations we've had to follow, so by doing this, students' morale was boosted for the day. We all got prizes, which was also a plus.
Math/Sciences
Abigail Grems, child of Becky and Mike Grems, plans to attend Augustana College or Butler University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society, and Coaches Award for cheerleading.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I'll always remember watching "The Poisoner's Handbook" in my high school chemistry class during sophomore year. I was fascinated by the different ways chemicals could affect the body and seeing the difference it could make. This helped me realize how much I'm interested in toxicology and want to continue it in my future career. I'm grateful that both of my science teachers cared for my passion in toxicology and genetics and had units that focused on them. Also, they were ready to answer any question I had on the subject, even if the class had moved on to a different topic already. However, I will always remember watching that movie in class because it made me realize one of my greatest passions and goals for the future.
Vocational Education
Sydney Perkins, child of Liz Donnelly and Tom Perkins, plans to attend Black Hawk East, then transfer to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements: FFA State Degree, FFA Chapter President, High Honor Roll.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Being a part of the ag program all through high school has taught me many lifelong skills. From public speaking to livestock judging, I have spent a lot of time practicing and competing at various competitions. Even the long car rides to different events have made such a huge impact on my life. This program has pushed me out of my comfort zone too many times to count. I used to be super hard on myself as I felt like I had to be the best 24/7. The ag program has taught me that that's not at all the case. Instead, the ag program made me realize that it's okay to not be the greatest at everything and that every person brings their own strengths to the table. The ag program has given me some of my most embarrassing moments; however, it has also given me countless opportunities to make some great memories.
Young Journalist
Avery Noble, child of Lance and Christine Noble, plans to attend Iowa State University Varsity.
Top 3 achievements: Cheerleader, All time Bench Max holder, State Qualifier for Power Tumbling.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One experience that I will remember is when we were dissecting cats in anatomy and our entire class thought that my group's cat was pregnant, so our teacher Mrs. Stannke, had to cut our cat open to check if it was pregnant. It was not and our group was happy about that.