Payton Wilson

High School: Sherrard High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Secretary of SCEC, Captain of Cheer Team

Future Plans: Attend Illinois State University and major in Math Education with a minor in Spanish

Extracurriculars: Golf, Cheerleader, Dance

Parents Names: Jeff and Tracy Wilson

