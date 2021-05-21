Academics
Madeline Adams, child of Steven and Erin Adams, plans to attend Clinton Community College
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Honor Band, and First Honor Roll every quarter.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will remember forever is working with our little kindergarten buddies. We spend almost every Friday helping them learn Spanish. We get to spend time talking, coloring, and getting to know the little kids we get to work with.
The Arts
Ava Ruden, child of Rodney and Thea Ruden, plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society Vice President, Cross Country State Participant, Iowa State 4-H Participant
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My school does a project that if you take art as a senior you get to paint a ceiling tile to be put up around the school. This is definitely an experience that I will remember forever. I chose to paint something memorable on my ceiling tile. I painted a collage of events and memories from the year 2020. It is crazy to think of all the things that happened during my senior year. I will never forget my senior year and this is the perfect way to leave my legacy on the school.
Humanities
Sophie Griffin, child of John Griffin and Michelle Snyder, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: State Cross Country, Student Council President, First Honor Roll
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will never forget was in English class when we started our dystopian novel unit. I never enjoyed reading but we had to read a dystopian story for the unit. This is when I started to love reading. Because of this unit in English class I learned to love reading and it changed my life. Without this classroom experience I don’t know how my life would be. I read everyday and I thank my eighth grade English teacher for helping me love reading.
Leadership
Isabel Hansen, child of Jennifer Hansen, plans to attend University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements:President of NHS, holding the school record for most career assists and service aces, and I have been on the highest honor roll all four years of high school
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience that I will remember forever is when my classmates and I helped the first grade class with Spanish. Every Friday we go to their room and help teach them Spanish words. I love this activity because I love helping others.
Math/Sciences
Madison Anglese, child of Crystal and Eric Mallicoat, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: I qualified for state cross country, National Honor Society, and Captain of the cheer squad for the past three years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will remember forever happened recently. This past year I decided to take AP Calculus. I wanted to take this class because math has always been my strong point, and I have not ever struggled with it too much. This year all of that changed. Calculus is an extremely difficult subject to learn, and it made math hard for me, which I was not used to. I really struggled with it, but my teacher helped me along the way. I was unsure if I was retaining any of the information I was learning until I began studying for my final, and all of a sudden I knew how to start the problems. I was able to get all of the way through them, and I did it correctly. This was an achievement for me, and I was so surprised when I began to get them right I would be shocked. Even though calculus frustrated me, I am glad that I took it because it made me realize I can do anything I set my mind to.
Young Journalist
Grace Dehner, child of Josh and Maggie Dehner, plans to attend college
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society as a sophomore, Honor Roll every quarter of high school, and varsity volleyball player all 4 years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever would be when my classmates and I learned about World War ll in history class. I will remember this forever because I had a grandfather who fought in this war and my teacher took their time on this unit to thoroughly discuss what people went through. We learned specifically about Adolf Hitler and what he stood for and we also learned about the pain and agony that the Jews went through. I distinctly remember hearing the amount of people that died in that war, which was about 75 million people. That number just struck me and I simply could not believe it. As we continued learning about this war I brought in a few pictures that my grandma had sent me. The pictures contained shots of my grandfather in the war and pictures of the flags in Germany. I will always remember how excited I was to share those photos with my class.