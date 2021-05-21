Quad Cities Christian School

Academics
Carolyn Abigail Peterson, child of Steve and Elizabeth Peterson
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, Captain of the Girls Basketball and Volleyball teams, and 2019 NICC 3 point Basketball Champion
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my eleventh grade Speech class, Mr. Nesseler gave us an assignment to describe ourselves in five words and be able to explain why we chose those five words. The five words don't really matter, but the exercise of choosing only five words made me focus in on what is important in my life. This assignment reinforced the notion of living intentionally and taking the time to work on yourself so you may become the person you want to be.
The Arts
Jia Debrey, child of Drew and Cindy Debrey, plans to attend Kuyper (Christian) College and go into elementary education and maybe missionary work.
Top 3 achievements: President of student council, homecoming princess, and getting my high school diploma
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I can’t really say that I have a favorite classroom memory that I will remember forever, all my experience in a classroom was a great memory for me. I do remember that in my fourth grade, my class we went on a field trip to the Medieval Times in Chicago and that was a great experience! My senior class this year is a very small class with only five students, which isn’t bad actually, I enjoy having a small class this year. One of my favorite classes that I will remember is my English class. I enjoy writing and reading the different books that my teacher had us read or write. One of the books that I remember reading is 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee, my teacher had us read and write about the book. That was fun to do. I'm going to miss my high school experience but I’m glad that I’m ending a chapter in my life but starting a new one.
Humanities
Leadership
Math/Sciences
Jacob Lehto, child of Ronald and Barbra Lehto, plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering
Top 3 achievements: Dean's List/Honor Roll every semester in high school, Salutatorian, and 4.0 GPA
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I don't have any specific memories about classes. I have had an overall positive experience with school. I personally feel that is better that having one or two moments that stand out. I have heard so many people who have hated school complain online with stories of terrible teachers who didn't know what they were doing. I have had none of that. My teachers have always been smart, excellent at teaching, and great at helping students actually understand the content. If I want to get specific, one of my teachers, Mr. Nesseler, lets us use our in class notes during any test or quiz. Since it is a math class , understanding the application of a formula is more important than memorizing them. You still need to understand the content but this makes it so you don't have to spend time on pointless memorization. That is what i mean by helping the students understand the content over padding a grade book.