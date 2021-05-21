Academics
Chase Lockaby, child of Scott and Tammy Lockaby, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin - Platteville
Top 3 achievements: Qualifying for the FTC Robotics State Championship all 4 years of high school, Qualifying for the 2020 soccer regional, and 2021-2022 Illinois State Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of my most memorable classroom experiences happened in eighth grade science. We were doing a chemical reaction lab with elephant toothpaste, which is basically a much more dramatic vinegar and baking soda volcano. My group had a fantastic idea to turn a funnel upside down on top of our container. This proceeded to launch the neon pink foam straight into the air leaving a large stain on the classroom ceiling! I then thought of an even better idea and decided to screw a lid on to another container; little did we know that the pressure would cause it to explode covering our group and several others in another color of foam! Who knew science could be so colorful and fun! This experience taught me that sometimes you should follow the instructions rather than trying to ad lib yourself!
Humanities
Ashlyn Hemm, child of Michele Hemm and Scott Hemm, plans to attend Loras College
Top 3 achievements: Single Season and Career Strikeout Record Holder, Illinois State Scholar, and Best Female Lead Vocalist as Belle in Beauty and the Beast
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Whether it was tapping into my dramatic side in Mrs. Schipper's English class during Romeo and Juliet or creating various presentations and projects in Spanish for Señora Guenther, I remember the times where my creativity was encouraged. These experiences have taught me that I need to pursue a career where my imagination and passions can come together. I also have to give a shout out to my history teacher, Mr. Hemm - my dad, for making one of my favorite subjects even more entertaining. Thanks for taking us to historical places, then using the embarrassing family vacation photos in class.
Leadership
Boston Leighty, child of Robert Leighty and Jeni Leighty, plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Top 3 achievements: Gies College of Business National Honor Society President, Larry Molitor Award, Rams News Lead Director
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? It is bittersweet to be closing this chapter of my life, especially while still in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although I will always have many memories from my school career, I will always remember our pi day celebrations with now-retired Riverdale math teacher, Diane Fite! It was always the highlight of the school year to get to share food, desserts, and drinks with the fellow students, along with watching student made videos and songs celebrating the numerical constant. Watching the "pi" eating contest, and listening to students attempting to recite as many numbers as possible was a fun break from normal classwork, that I will always remember!
Math/Sciences
Brooklyn Smyser, child of Chris and Danielle Smyser, plans to attend Truman State University, major in exercise science
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Softball Team Captain, Academic All State Team (softball)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Before transferring to Riverdale High School, I attended Schuyler R-1 Schools in Queen City, Missouri. I will forever remember being apart of the gifted and talented program at Schuyler. In this program we did everything from a bazaar foods unit to an invention unit. My favorite unit by far was the infectious disease unit. My classmates and I were challenged to figure out what the disease was, where the spread started and how to stop it, and who was infected. This unit was a great experience that ties into my future plans of a career in the medical field. It was definitely an experience I will never forget.
The Arts
Eli Mueller, child of Liza Mueller and Matthew Mueller, plans to attend Knox College
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Academic Excellence Award in Advanced Art, and IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Ever since I was a kid, I have been interested in both the visual and musical arts. I remember one time, during my sophomore year, I was one of three sophomores in my art class. Towards the end of the year, our teacher asked the three of us if we wanted to help paint a mural in Port Byron over the summer. Of course we all agreed to help, so we spent a week painting and having fun. While this was technically outside the classroom, I still learned how to work with others and meet deadlines. I continued to develop my collaboration skills, as well as my creativity and work ethic. I'd like to thank my art teacher, Ms. Kiscena Minteer, my band director, Mr. Matthew Reece, and my drum teacher, Josh Duffee, for helping me pursue my artistic goals over the last few years.
Vocational Education
Nathalie Zabramba, child of Bridgett Zabramba, plans to attend, Western Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: I have my Greenhand and Chapter Degrees in FFA. I have been to state in Dairy Judging and my SAE Record book for FFA. I have also been to state for Riverdale's Girls basketball team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my sophomore year in high school, I took an Animal Science class. For one of the chapters, we were learning about vaccines and one of our veterinarians came into class to speak with us. That day was very memorable to me because they brought a practice dummy in to teach us how to draw blood. I wasn't very good at first but one of them guided me through it. Not only did that day change better me as a student but it also helped me get the job I have today. I work at the Veterinary Clinic in Port Byron with those same vets and now what I couldn't do back then I can do it every day. I honestly believe if I didn't take this class I would be lost because it also made my connection in FFA stronger.
Young Journalist
Katelyn Oleson, child of Eirik and Tara Oleson, plans to attend University of Kansas
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award, and Most Valuable Staff Member - Journalism
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has taught me many life lessons and numerous teachers have influenced my life, but there is not just one experience I’ll remember forever; there are many. Mr. Campbell’s Chemistry classes entailed difficult problems and punny jokes. Journalism class with Mrs. Schipper required hours of work for the yearbook and limitless laughs. There were songs to help us remember what it was that we were attempting to learn in Mrs. Fite’s Math class. Mr. Hemm’s History classes allowed me to further my knowledge and learn how to debate sensitive topics. However, it was in Miss Bugos’ Anatomy class where I found my love for learning about the human body and its functions. All of these memorable experiences, in each classroom, helped me grow as a person; they helped lead me down my future career path to eventually study medicine.