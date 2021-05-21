Academics
Vinayak Trigunayat, child of Ritu Raj and Gauri Tiwari, plans to major in computer science in college.
Top 3 achievements: Vice President Badminton Club, AP Scholar, and Headmaster's List 4 years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A learning experience that I will remember forever is how, in middle school, my computer teacher encouraged me to work independently. She let me work on programs and projects outside of the lab hours, during the mornings and lunch periods. Her encouragement to challenge me to go beyond the scope of the curriculum helped me develop an interest in the material.
The Arts
Jing "Tiffany" Yang, child of Shunhai Yang and Qin Tang, plans to attend McGill University, Canada.
Top 3 accomplishments: AMC 12 2nd place at Rivermont (2020), Volunteering at a nursing home, and a 3.8 GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Before coming to the United States I attended school in the United Kingdom and met Mrs. Judd, my eighth-grade choir and mathematics teacher, I never knew that I had the talent to patiently teach others. She was accepting and calm; I liked to work with her whenever I faced challenges. One day there was a volunteer activity, which was coaching preschool students to produce creative music videos. I was worried about whether I would be able to do my job well. Mrs. Judd encouraged me to try. It was very fun and the children in that class said that I was their favorite. After this event, my confidence increased as my talents as a teacher emerged: passion, patience, and calmness when faced with emergencies and challenges.
Humanities
Krystal-Milly Vibila, child of Richard Vibila, plans to attend Northern Virginia College.
Top 3 achievements: I am taking a sewing class and it is fun. I tutor younger kids with math, and I am grateful to be able to do that. I played basketball last year, and it was amazing playing with the girls.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Last semester in English we read poems by living authors. For my semester project, I chose to interpret a poem as abstract art. I am not the most talented artist, but I love art: painting, fiber arts, 3D art, printmaking, singing, dancing, etc. Creating a piece of abstract art was an area I had not explored before. I was excited to start and see what I would come up with. Another aspect of the project I loved was the relationship between poetry and art. Some people will say that poetry is a form of art, but before this assignment, but I had never related them together. And finally, what I loved was the process. It was fun to see how I could interpret different words or different ideas from the author. The project was fun to work on, and I hope we have more assignments like that.
Leadership
Maria Akenkou, child of Saloua Cheikhi and Hassan Akenkou, plans to attend Soka University of America.
Top 3 achievements: President of The Children’s Hospital club, Model United Nations, and Cello.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Leaving Morocco to attend boarding school in Iowa with people I didn’t know was stressful to say the least. I was leaving behind my familiar community, friends, and family to take on this new experience. Being passionate about STEM, I was excited to take a physics class but nervous since it would be taught in English. The teacher started explaining the syllabus, and suddenly stopped to say, “No matter how many formulas you know, that won’t make you successful in my class.” I looked at my other classmates as saw looks of concern too, but she followed up by saying, “When you come into this class, the only thing I want you to bring is your common sense”. Common sense comes with intuition, visualization, and experience. Since that day, I have learned to compared complex events to simple activities I had experienced. It has changed the way I see the world.
Math/The Sciences
Nathaniel Vegh, child of Rachel and Matt Vegh, plans to study either computational molecular engineering, biological chemistry, or computer science.
Top 3 achievements: Working with a research team in one of the nation’s top health systems; Developing the world’s first sole-source dataset AI perpetual painter; and participating in computer science competitions and publishing my first two research papers in the machine learning field
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have had many classroom experiences that encouraged my love for learning. With the advent of stem cell technology, we are on the brink of transforming our lives. My future goal is to further advance my knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and bio-engineering so that I can create a sustainable model in the fields of regenerative medicine to enhance human longevity. Outside of the classroom and work, I am an eager explorer and history buff. That is why I dream about experiencing the different eras and witness the conflicts and development of humanity, whilst slowly developing a repertoire of knowledge and skills gleaned across the centuries. More importantly, I want to keep families intact. Moving forward, while contributing to the study of longevity, I also want to utilize my knowledge of data science and biomedical engineering to eliminate disparities and achieve greater health equity.
Young Journalist
Allison Swiger, child of Martha Edwards, Jason Swiger, and Jeremy Edwards (step-dad), plans to attend Washington University, St. Louis, MO.
Top 3 achievements: Corellia League Tournament Winning Alliance FIRST Tech Challenge 2019-2020; 2020 Headmaster’s Award; and 2021 Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship recipient
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Yearbook has been my favorite high school experience by far. After long days of studying and learning, it has been nice to stop by the library to relax and work on designing the pages that our alumni will look back at decades from now. Although I love creating templates and editing pictures, the most valuable aspect of the yearbook has been receiving guidance from my teacher, Mrs. Shalar Knupp. Not only did she teach me about the world of photography and design, but she also taught me important life lessons about responsibility, hard work, and kindness that I will cherish forever. Having a creative outlet that also helps me grow as a person has been a blessing.