Academics
Levi Buckrop, child of Marc and Wendy Buckrop, plans to attend Western Illinois University.
Top 3 achievements: Serving as President of the Rockridge National Honor Society and Student Council, Daughter’s of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award Winner, and Academic High Honors all four years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In Ms. Gorham’s advanced chemistry course the material we learned was oftentimes very challenging. In her class we would “white board” which is where students solve problems on white boards and explain their answers to the class. White board days were always entertaining and learning the material from a different perspective helped immensely. This is a learning experience that I will never forget because it further taught me the importance of assisting in overcoming their own struggles in the classroom.
The Arts
Vaughn Vavrosky, the child of Robert and Destiny Vavrosky, plans to attend Wartburg College
Top 3 achievements: FMES All-State (2018-19), ILMEA All-State Chorus (2019-20), ILMEA All-State Honor Chorus (2020-21).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In all honesty, my favorite classroom experience came from this year from the choir. We had just finished Music Sweepstakes Contest the previous Friday and were all exhausted coming in that Monday, but nothing was a better feeling than hearing that we had won contests in our senior year.
Humanities
Kira Nelson, the child of Scott Nelson and Lisa Schafman-Nelson, plans to attend Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: State Champion in the Music Department (2018-2019), 4th at state in the 4x400 meter relay (2019), and Honor Roll for the past four years of high school
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the way that our Spanish teacher taught us that language. My Spanish teacher always found a way to make the language fun. Whether that was through listening to Spanish music; watching soap operas; or telling stories that the students helped come up with, it was always fun to see what we would be doing in Spanish that day because it was a fun way to learn the language. Some of the stories were so funny, that I remember laughing up until I entered my next class. Because my Spanish teacher made learning this language so fun, I also plan to continue learning Spanish in college.
Leadership
Nicole Sedam, the child of Mike and Lori Sedam, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society Treasurer, and Milan Area Rotary Club Student of the Month.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Every day in sociology class I make new classroom memories. Our teacher, Mrs. Neece, always picks the most interesting topics to discuss in class. Each day we laugh almost as much as we learn, and I think that kind of classroom environment makes learning so much more exciting. We often discus topics as a class, and talking about sociology with my classmates always challenges me to think more intellectually. I love that the material we cover in class is about "real life" topics. The way we are able to connect the material to our own lives makes the class very interesting. This past semester in Sociology has definitely been a learning experience I'll never forget.
Math/Sciences
Lea Kendall, the child of Julie Larson and Marty Kendall, plans to attend an Air Force Prep School and then the following year attend the US Air Force Academy.
Top 3 achievements: 2a Softball State Champions-2018, Band Solo & Ensemble State Champions- 2018, 2019, 2021, and making high honors all throughout high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom experience that I will remember forever is something that happens very often. I will always remember the relationships I have made with my teachers and how they have helped me to not only learn new things but grow as a person. I can think of many different teachers who have influenced my life and helped build me into the person I am today. I feel that teachers have a huge impact on a lot of students' lives and I’m very thankful for the great teachers I have had. On bad days our teachers were always happy to see us, even if we weren’t so happy to see them.
Vocational Education
Ryan Parchert, the child of Tom and Carol Parchert, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and majoring in Agriculture Business.
Top 3 achievements: State finalist for Supervised Ag Experience in Swine Production Placement, Three Rivers FCA Scholar Athlete Award,and All Conference Defensive Tackle Honors.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my Greenhouse Management and Crops Science course, I was able to be an integral part of planting corn for my school’s FFA test plot. I learned about the various brands of seed corn as well as the characteristics and expectations of each type of seed. I then had the opportunity to sort the seeds, put them in the planter hoppers, and watch them be planted in the ground. In the fall after harvest, I was able to compare the different types of seed corn and the yield outcomes. This experience was valuable in helping me learn the extensive work that goes into planning and planting a successful field of corn. It also taught me how important it is for local businesses to develop relationships with others in their community and to promote agriculture to young adults. These connections are vital to the success of agriculture in my local area.
Young Journalist
Avriel Ramsay, the child of Renee Wells and Shane Wells, is planning on taking some time off to find what I would really like to do with my life. She also plans to plan to attend a community college, and then transfer to a University.
Top 3 achievements: Yearbook, Art, and JROTC
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will never forget would have to be the week of earth day when a group of students came together to help plant trees near the school parking lot. Weather some people did it for class, to help grow a greener tomorrow or to simply get out of class, it was a time that felt as normal as possible in this hectic year full of social distancing and mask wearing. We all came together as a group and did something amazing.