Ryan Lukkarinen

High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, National Honor Society, Roy J. Carver Excellence in Education Scholarship, 2020 Iowa Governor's Scholar, 2019 AP Scholar with Honor, Silver Cord Recipient, 2019 National Council on Youth Leadership, Academic Letter, Honor Roll, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Ambrose Scholar
Future Plans: Major in Chemistry at St. Ambrose University
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Bowling, Robotics, Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Boy Scouts
Advice To Future Generations: There are no shortcuts to learning. Work hard.
Parents Names: Ray and Tara Lukkarinen
