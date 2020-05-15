Samuel Kessel

High School: Louisa-Muscatine
Accomplishments: Graduating, scholarship to play football at Waldorf University
Future Plans: Play football at Waldorf University
Extracurriculars: Sports
Favorite Memory: Playing at the UNI-Dome in YSF Football
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take school for granted, it will be over before you know it.
Parents Names: Kim Kessel and Jess Kessel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.