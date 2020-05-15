{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Kessel

High School: Louisa-Muscatine

Accomplishments: Graduating, scholarship to play football at Waldorf University

Future Plans: Play football at Waldorf University

Extracurriculars: Sports

Favorite Memory: Playing at the UNI-Dome in YSF Football

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take school for granted, it will be over before you know it.

Parents Names: Kim Kessel and Jess Kessel

