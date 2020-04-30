{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Nelson

High School: Wilton
 
Accomplishments: Graduating from Wilton Jr/Sr High. Played Goalie for the Quad City Blues High School Hockey Team for 4 years. Played for the 2019 U17 team USA Dek Hockey Team and won a Silver Medal in the World Dek Hockey Tournament in Montreal Canada. Played Football for the Wilton Beavers for 2 years. Participated in Choir for 2 years.

Future Plans: Plans to attend Tech School to train to be a Marine Technician.

Extracurriculars: Ice Hockey Goalie for 4 years
Football for 2 years
Choir for 2 years

Favorite Quote: There’s no glory in practice but without practice there’s no glory.

Favorite Memory: Going to Montreal Canada and playing with Team USA for Dek Hockey and coming home with a silver medal.

Advice To Future Generations: Cherish every moment because it’s over before you know it.

Parents Names: Cory and Dawn Nelson

