Trumone Smith Jr.

High School: Mid City

Future Plans: Going to college to play football

Extracurriculars: Football

Favorite Quote: "You can't guard me."

Advice To Future Generations: Stay focused and overcome every obstacle.

Parents Names: Esther Boyce and Trumone Smith

