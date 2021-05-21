Academics
Jaclyn Bloem, child of Lanette and David Bloem, plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Varsity Volleyball Captain, FFA Committee Chairperson, National Honor Society Treasurer
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I received my first bad grade on an assignment in 10th grade. This bad grade set off a series of actions that helped me become a better student forever. From this, I perfected my ability to study material and understand that one bad grade doesn't define me as a student, and it doesn't mean that I will fail the class. I also learned that school isn't everything. The extensive amount of time I spent on this class kept me from making relationships and spending quality time with my family. Keeping up with schoolwork is important, but I learned that finding time for family is even more essential.
Humanities
Ellie Holstad, child of Dan Holstad and Jen Holstad, plans to attend the University of Iowa, and major in journalism and a minor in political science, then pursue a legal career.
Top 3 achievements: Bear Way Student of the Month- Academic, Honor Roll- Academic, Star Performer Award- Extracurricular.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I thoroughly enjoyed my time throughout my American Government class. The subject matter was something I was already interested and familiar with, and I was ecstatic to broaden my knowledge about it. We got a chance to discuss and learn more about how to increase the young voter turnout, as it’s a large issue we face within our democracy. Not only did we come up with reasons why young voters may not be showing up to the polls, but we also discussed possible solutions to these issues. That class really solidified my belief that I wanted to work within the realm of government, politics, and law.
Leadership
Ryan Heick, child of Mark Heick and Shari Heick, plans to attend University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Scout, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I’ll remember forever was performing my poem in front of my English class for our Poetry Out Loud unit. We had been memorizing a poem of our choice for nearly a month, and for the day we had to read them to the class, we were required to implement our own hand movements to emphasize certain words or sentences using a motion. I enjoyed coming up with hand motions for my poem, as I thought the motions worked well with the words and phrases they were performed with. Once it was my turn, I read my poem aloud, all eyes on me, and received perfect scores from my classmates, especially for confidence and emotion. If you had told me to do this in the past, I would’ve declined, as I was very shy. However, I’ve grown throughout high school to have confidence in myself.
Math/Sciences
Olivia Poppen, child of Dave and Kami Poppen, plans to attend Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: 13 years of Gymnastics ending as Regional and State All-Around and Beam Champion, Student Government Treasurer & Class President, National Honor Society, 4.0 student.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My favorite learning experience is not just one day, but instead an entire semester. As a senior I wanted to challenge myself and take AP Calculus. By the second semester, this class consisted of only 5 students. I will remember this semester forever because even though this was a challenging class, I thoroughly enjoyed tackling hard problems and leaving the class feeling accomplished. I got very excited about learning how to solve different types of problems and it was fun to share the excitement of learning with my classmates and teacher. I will always remember the class periods when we start out with a problem that looks very challenging but then the whole class is amazed and excited to learn how to solve that problem. Being in a small class, each student is more willing to ask questions so we are all able to understand the content a little deeper.
The Arts
Savannah Sexton, child of Julie Sexton and Rick Sexton, plans to attend Central College.
Top 3 achievements: Girls' Basketball Academic All-State. Member of the Inaugural All Iowa Show Choir. Student Government President.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my senior year I participated in a practicum with the choir director. This practicum was an unforgettable experience. Everyday, I got the chance to go to the middle school and help our choir director teach music classes to middle school students. Throughout this experience, I not only learned a lot about teaching, but also met many new people. I really enjoyed helping students learn music, but I also enjoyed having everyday conversations with all of them. They are all wonderful people and were so much fun to be around. I am so grateful for this opportunity and I will remember it forever.
Vocational Education
Trey Schutte, child of Chad and Tracy Schutte, plans to attend Trade and Firefighting.
Top 3 achievements: All State Honorable Mention - Football, ACE Mentor Carhart Jacket, Soccer Captain A classroom leading experience.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget is helping build the Little Rose Bowl press box walls in Industrial Tech class.
Young Journalist
Nicole Henson, child of Beth and Mike Henson, plans to Lindenwood University to major in exercise science and to play softball.
Top 3 achievements: Earning a softball scholarship, 1st team all-state softball as a junior and The Bear newspaper editor for two years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? "My freshman year Ms. Krall taught me how to use InDesign, Photoshop, and how to take great sports pictures. This has helped me tremendously in newspaper.
