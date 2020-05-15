High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Honors Program, Perfect Attendance, Borlaug Scholar, AP Capstone, AP Scholar
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Animal Ecology and Veterinary Medicine
Extracurriculars: Soccer, 4-H, FFA, Photography
Favorite Quote: "Do good recklessly."
Favorite Memory: Travelling for biology with the school was the greatest adventure and kick started my college plans
Advice To Future Generations: Live in the present but don't completely disregard your future.
Parents Names: Melissa Winter and Justin Winter
