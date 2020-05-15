{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: Honors Program, Perfect Attendance, Borlaug Scholar, AP Capstone, AP Scholar

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Animal Ecology and Veterinary Medicine

Extracurriculars: Soccer, 4-H, FFA, Photography

Favorite Quote: "Do good recklessly."

Favorite Memory: Travelling for biology with the school was the greatest adventure and kick started my college plans

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the present but don't completely disregard your future.

Parents Names: Melissa Winter and Justin Winter

