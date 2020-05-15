{{featured_button_text}}
Whittney Morse

High School: Louisa-Muscatine

Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, Southeastern Iowa Art Show Honorable Mention, NCYL, Girls Varsity Bowling State Team Champions four years, Girls State Bowling Individual Champion three years, 1st Team All-District four years, 1st Team All-State four years, Bowler of the Year one year, Des Moines Register Female Bowler of the Year one year, Des Moines Register Elite Team three years, Burlington Hawkeye Female Bowler of the Year three years, Quad-City Times All-Area Team three years

Future Plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College to study Criminal Justice, bowl in college and then, hopefully, go pro

Extracurriculars: Band one year, Volleyball one year, Bowling four years, Falcon Daily News one year

Favorite Quote: "Don't worry about things you can't control."

Favorite Memory: The bus ride to South Eastern Iowa Community College for the Art Show. Jamming to the radio and talking to Mrs. Noble.

Advice To Future Generations: Do your homework and turn it in on time.

Parents Names: Wesley and Cassandra Morse

