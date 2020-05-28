{{featured_button_text}}
William Holst

William Holst

High School: East Moline Christian

Accomplishments: Senior Class President, Soccer Team Captain for three years

Future Plans: Attend Faith Baptist Bible College

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Basketball

Parents Names: Shawn and Tiffany Masengarb and Greg and Britney Holst

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments