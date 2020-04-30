{{featured_button_text}}
Zachary Bauer

Zachary Bauer

High School: Geneseo High School

Accomplishments: 3 year starting varsity goalkeeper; all-conference soccer for junior and senior years; Western Big 6 All-Conference; All-Metro First Team in 2018 and 2019

Future Plans: Attend Lewis University to major in mechanical engineering and continue playing soccer

Extracurriculars: Soccer, FCA, Track, Tennis

Favorite Memory: Playing soccer with my best friends

Parents Names: Stephanie Bauer; Joe Bauer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments