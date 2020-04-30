Zachary Bauer

High School: Geneseo High School
Accomplishments: 3 year starting varsity goalkeeper; all-conference soccer for junior and senior years; Western Big 6 All-Conference; All-Metro First Team in 2018 and 2019
Future Plans: Attend Lewis University to major in mechanical engineering and continue playing soccer
Extracurriculars: Soccer, FCA, Track, Tennis
Favorite Memory: Playing soccer with my best friends
Parents Names: Stephanie Bauer; Joe Bauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.