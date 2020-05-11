{{featured_button_text}}
Adrian Swanson

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend University of Iowa to earn a degree in the Medical Field

Extracurriculars: Cross Country freshman-junior, Varsity Soccer freshman-present

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Playing in the sub-state final soccer game at University of Iowa field freshman year

Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of every opportunity.

Parents Names: Brenda and Kevin Swanson

