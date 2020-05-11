Adrian Swanson

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend University of Iowa to earn a degree in the Medical Field
Extracurriculars: Cross Country freshman-junior, Varsity Soccer freshman-present
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: Playing in the sub-state final soccer game at University of Iowa field freshman year
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of every opportunity.
Parents Names: Brenda and Kevin Swanson
