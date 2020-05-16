{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Rector

Austin Rector

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: attend the University of Wisconsin-Plattville

Favorite Memory: When we had no water at the high school for two days and everyone made memes about it

Advice To Future Generations: Take classes that you enjoy and don't take all your electives first year

Parents Names: Kris and Rich Rector

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments