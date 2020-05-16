Austin Rector

High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: attend the University of Wisconsin-Plattville
Favorite Memory: When we had no water at the high school for two days and everyone made memes about it
Advice To Future Generations: Take classes that you enjoy and don't take all your electives first year
Parents Names: Kris and Rich Rector
