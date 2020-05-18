Blake Sherman

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Honor Student all four years, Football and Track all four years, 2019 First Team All-District Football, 2019 Academic All-State Football, 2020 Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in the medical field
Extracurriculars: Participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite Quote: "There is only one way to succeed in anything and that is to give it everything." - Vince Lombardi
Favorite Memory: Playing with my teammates and the same group of friends since elementary school under the Friday Night Lights in first home football game of the season my senior year
Advice To Future Generations: If your not sure about something, ask questions. If you make a mistake, be honest, own up to it and always be willing to learn from it. We learn from our mistakes just as much as our successes.
Parents Names: Patrick and Darci Sherman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.