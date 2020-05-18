{{featured_button_text}}
Blake Sherman

Blake Sherman

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Honor Student all four years, Football and Track all four years, 2019 First Team All-District Football, 2019 Academic All-State Football, 2020 Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation Scholarship

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in the medical field

Extracurriculars: Participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Favorite Quote: "There is only one way to succeed in anything and that is to give it everything." - Vince Lombardi

Favorite Memory: Playing with my teammates and the same group of friends since elementary school under the Friday Night Lights in first home football game of the season my senior year

Advice To Future Generations: If your not sure about something, ask questions. If you make a mistake, be honest, own up to it and always be willing to learn from it. We learn from our mistakes just as much as our successes.

Parents Names: Patrick and Darci Sherman

