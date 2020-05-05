{{featured_button_text}}
Christian Kunz-Miller

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Joining the National Guard

Future Plans: National Guard leaving in September

Extracurriculars: Robotics Team where he enjoyed building and working with the robot

Favorite Quote: "Shake 'n 'Bake" - Ricky Bobby

Advice To Future Generations: Good luck, work hard, be smart.

Parents Name: Heidi Miller

