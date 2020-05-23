{{featured_button_text}}
CJ Boone

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Created Play It Forward which provides free sporting good equipment for in need children in the Q-C area, Auto Show Scholarship 2020, committed to St. Ambrose University for Baseball

Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University to study Digital Media Production and Sports Management to go into Broadcasting

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Band

Favorite Quote: "Never forget where you came from" - Eric Mumma

Favorite Memory: Going to the State Baseball Tournament in 2019 and pep band with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't worry about the little things. Just be you and enjoy everything while it lasts.

Parents Names: Chris and Teri Boone

