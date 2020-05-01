{{featured_button_text}}
Claire Tomlinson

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: Claire will attend Iowa State in the fall majoring in Apparel, Merchandising and Design.

Extracurriculars: Claire participated in swimming, cheer, cross country and track over her high school years but was focused this year on all of her college classes through Scott Community College.

Favorite Memory: Claire loves cheering for PV at the football games and loves all of the dances. She is sad to miss prom this year.

Parents Names: Donny and Shauna Tomlinson

