Claire Tomlinson

High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Claire will attend Iowa State in the fall majoring in Apparel, Merchandising and Design.
Extracurriculars: Claire participated in swimming, cheer, cross country and track over her high school years but was focused this year on all of her college classes through Scott Community College.
Favorite Memory: Claire loves cheering for PV at the football games and loves all of the dances. She is sad to miss prom this year.
Parents Names: Donny and Shauna Tomlinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.