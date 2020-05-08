{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton Hout

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: All-State Choir, two years

Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to bowl on the NJCAA team and study Pre-Engineering and then transfer to Iowa State University to complete a degree in Civil Engineering

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Baseball

Favorite Quote: "You get what you settle for."

Favorite Memory: Going to State for both baseball and bowling in the same year

Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate.

Parents Names: Larry and Bambi Hout

