Dalton Hout

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: All-State Choir, two years
Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to bowl on the NJCAA team and study Pre-Engineering and then transfer to Iowa State University to complete a degree in Civil Engineering
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Baseball
Favorite Quote: "You get what you settle for."
Favorite Memory: Going to State for both baseball and bowling in the same year
Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate.
Parents Names: Larry and Bambi Hout
