Dhananjay Pal

High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Major in Computer Science and after completing college become a Game Developer
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Swimming, Badminton
Favorite Quote: "The future depends on what we do in the present." - Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I came back to the United States from Canada after a big struggle of getting our visa renewed
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and success will come right behind you.
Parents Names: Parveen Pal, Father and Rajni Pal, Mother
