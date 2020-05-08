{{featured_button_text}}
Dhananjay Pal

Dhananjay Pal

High School: Pleasant Valley

Future Plans: Major in Computer Science and after completing college become a Game Developer

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Swimming, Badminton

Favorite Quote: "The future depends on what we do in the present." - Mahatma Gandhi

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I came back to the United States from Canada after a big struggle of getting our visa renewed

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and success will come right behind you.

Parents Names: Parveen Pal, Father and Rajni Pal, Mother

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments