Dilan Nair

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Iowa Governor's Scholar Recognition, Iowa All-State Band (percussion), AP Scholar with Honors, Rotary International Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Louisiana State Science Fair Finalist

Future Plans: Major in Computer Science in college

Extracurriculars: Percussionist for Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, Founder and President of PVHS Computer Science Club, Robotics, Software Developer, Mu Alpha Theta, Library Volunteer, Percussion Instructor

Favorite Quote: "Today is a gift. That's why it's called the present."

Favorite Memory: Going with family and friends to Cedar Point, the Roller Coaster Capital of the World

Parents Names: Ranjit and Jabeen Nair

