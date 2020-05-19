Dilan Nair

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Iowa Governor's Scholar Recognition, Iowa All-State Band (percussion), AP Scholar with Honors, Rotary International Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Louisiana State Science Fair Finalist
Future Plans: Major in Computer Science in college
Extracurriculars: Percussionist for Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, Founder and President of PVHS Computer Science Club, Robotics, Software Developer, Mu Alpha Theta, Library Volunteer, Percussion Instructor
Favorite Quote: "Today is a gift. That's why it's called the present."
Favorite Memory: Going with family and friends to Cedar Point, the Roller Coaster Capital of the World
Parents Names: Ranjit and Jabeen Nair
