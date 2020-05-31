High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Four-time Varsity Wrestler, two-time Team Captain, four-time MAC Champion, MAC Wrestler of the Year, four-time District Champion, four-time State Placer, two-time State Finalist, State Champion, 195 Career Wins, 137 Career Pins, 2020 Pleasant Valley Male Athlete of the Year
Future Plans: Wrestle for Indian Hills Community College and major in education then I'd like to return to Pleasant Valley to teach and coach a new generation of Spartans
Favorite Quote: "The biggest risk in life is not taking one."
Favorite Memory: Sneaking pizza at midnight into the room at Battle of Waterloo and getting caught by the coaches
Advice To Future Generations: Don't worry about people's opinions of you, good or bad. That can change at the drop of a dime. Stay true to yourself and the rest will fall into place.
Parents Names: Catherine Loyd and Jason Loyd
