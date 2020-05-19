{{featured_button_text}}
Ellie Scranton

 Laura Mullen

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic All-State Basketball and Soccer, First Team All-State Soccer

Future Plans: Attend University of Arizona and major in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Soccer, Student Life Editor for the Spartan Shield, National Honor Society

Favorite Memory: Loved being a part of the basketball and soccer teams throughout high school

Parents Names: Emily and Paul Scranton

