Evin Ersan

Evin Ersan

 Dasha Denger

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Honor Student, National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, All-Academic Team Soccer, Hy-Vee Citizens Scholarship, Purple Belt in Kung Fu

Future Plans: Currently exploring several business school options around the country

Extracurriculars: Positivity Influencer on social media, Writer, High School Reporter for Q-C Family Focus Magazine, Volunteer for Happy Joe's Kids Foundation

Favorite Quote: "If we did all the things we are capable of, we would literally astound ourselves." - Thomas Edison

Favorite Memory: Senior homecoming, particularly the football game and the announcement of the Homecoming Court, which I was fortunate to be on. The game, the band, the cheerleaders, the dancers, the fans and phenomenal school spirit was amazing.

Advice To Future Generations: Actively take care of your physical and mental health. Keep positivity and motivation in your life on a daily basis. Be real, and be a good person who gives back to the world. Lastly, and most importantly, never let your comfort zone get in the way of your growth.

Parents Names: Oguz and Kristel Ersan

