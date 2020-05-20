Evin Ersan

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Honor Student, National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, All-Academic Team Soccer, Hy-Vee Citizens Scholarship, Purple Belt in Kung Fu
Future Plans: Currently exploring several business school options around the country
Extracurriculars: Positivity Influencer on social media, Writer, High School Reporter for Q-C Family Focus Magazine, Volunteer for Happy Joe's Kids Foundation
Favorite Quote: "If we did all the things we are capable of, we would literally astound ourselves." - Thomas Edison
Favorite Memory: Senior homecoming, particularly the football game and the announcement of the Homecoming Court, which I was fortunate to be on. The game, the band, the cheerleaders, the dancers, the fans and phenomenal school spirit was amazing.
Advice To Future Generations: Actively take care of your physical and mental health. Keep positivity and motivation in your life on a daily basis. Be real, and be a good person who gives back to the world. Lastly, and most importantly, never let your comfort zone get in the way of your growth.
Parents Names: Oguz and Kristel Ersan
