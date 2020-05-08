Genavieve German

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, several Honor Bands
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University in the fall and major in Accounting and possibly Finance and Business Administration
Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Soccer freshman and sophomore year, Cross Country and Track junior year, manager of the Girls Cross Country team senior year
Favorite Quote: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves." - William Shakespeare
Favorite Memory: Seeing Mr. Hoffman's enthusiasm in physics each day when he gets to play with toys
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take any day for granted.
Parents Names: Sarah and Robert Knudson and Mark German
