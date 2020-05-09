{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Mists

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: State Track and Field, Asbury UMC Scholarship, PVEF Scholarship

Future Plans: Run track at Central College

Extracurriculars: Football and Track

Favorite Memory: Being a member of the football and track teams

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment ... take nothing for granted.

Parents Names: Amy Moats and Chris Carr

