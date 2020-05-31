{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Redecker

High School: Pleasant Valley

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst Memorial Scholarship, Panther Impact Scholarship (UNI)

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in Industrial Technology Education or Construction Management

Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Club Soccer, Iowa ODP Soccer

Favorite Quote: "Getting knocked down in life is a given. Getting up and moving forward is a choice." - Zig Ziglar

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't sweat the small stuff.

Parents Names: Bob and Ingrid Redecker

