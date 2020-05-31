Joseph Redecker

High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst Memorial Scholarship, Panther Impact Scholarship (UNI)
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in Industrial Technology Education or Construction Management
Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Club Soccer, Iowa ODP Soccer
Favorite Quote: "Getting knocked down in life is a given. Getting up and moving forward is a choice." - Zig Ziglar
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don't sweat the small stuff.
Parents Names: Bob and Ingrid Redecker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.